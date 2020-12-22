 

IS Prime Offers Liquidity Via FDCTech's Condor FX Pro Trading Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 15:30  |  48   |   |   

Irvine, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, has partnered with FDC to extend its liquidity distribution to the innovative Condor FX Pro Trading Platform.

Condor FX Pro Trading Platform is FDC's flagship product. It provides a complete trading suite for retail brokers, fund managers, and traders with proprietary charting tools, advanced order types, level II pricing, multi-tier margin management, and regulatory reporting tools.

Barry Flanigan, Head of Distribution and Liquidity, IS Prime, comments, "A number of our clients use FDC as a front-to-back solution, and it is important for us to connect with the platforms our clients choose to use. Condor FX Pro Trading Platform is a relatively new platform which is rapidly gaining traction globally, and this partnership will extend our client reach, giving FDC clients the opportunity to have easy access to our highly competitive multi-asset liquidity."

FDC's CEO, Mitchell M. Eaglstein, adds, "We are very proud to be working with a company as reputable as IS Prime and to offer its liquidity to our growing client base."

About IS Prime
IS Prime offers full-service brokerage and execution via its cutting edge proprietary technology. As a Prime of Prime, IS Prime provides aggregated pricing sourced from Tier one institutions, settled through the group's bank Prime brokers. ISAM Capital Markets also includes IS Prime Hong Kong (regulated by the SFC) and risk management specialist, IS Risk Analytics. For more information about IS Prime, please visit www.isprimefx.com

About FDCTech, Inc.
FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Contact Media Relations
FDCTech, Inc.
info@fdctech.com
www.fdctech.com
+1 877-445-6047
200 Spectrum Drive, Suite 300,
Irvine, CA, 92618


FDCTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IS Prime Offers Liquidity Via FDCTech's Condor FX Pro Trading Platform Irvine, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
FDCTech teams up with GC Exchange Limited to provide 24/7 institutional liquidity and trading technology infrastructure to FX and Crypto Brokerages