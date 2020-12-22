Dividend Declaration
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.12.2020, 15:15 | 32 | 0 |
For Immediate Release: 22 Dec 2020
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2020.
Announcement Date: 22-Dec-20
Ex-Date: 04-Jan-21
Record Date: 05-Jan-21
Payment Date: 19-Jan-21
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQ3Q067
|USD
|0.4087
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBM26
|USD
|0.2758
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1644
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBX31
|EUR
|0.1894
|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJC527
|EUR
|0.1259
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXC4854
|USD
|0.135
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZF74
|GBP
|0.0859*
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXBH163
|USD
|0.1082
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZQ89
|GBP
|0.0732*
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BYPGTJ26
|GBP
|0.1032
|WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ1GHD37
|USD
|0.0399
|WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BZ56SY76
|EUR
|0.1028
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.114
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RN96
|USD
|0.2165
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ0XVF52
|USD
|2.7516
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BFNNN012
|USD
|2.9642
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
|IE00BFNNN236
|EUR
|2.6672*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BFNNN459
|GBP
|2.7413*
|WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BD49R912
|EUR
|0.1645
|WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BD49RJ15
|EUR
|0.2415
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|null
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0