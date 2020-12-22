Obviously, it would seem the success of the mission would rely heavily on the quality of the project(s).

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured company, Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) , bills itself as a company ‘that intends to focus on using strategic investment strategies to fund, incubate, launch, and grow profitable, multiple businesses as wholly-owned subsidiaries and then spin them off, which will enable the company to issue all CYAP shareholders additional shares in new public subsidiaries subject to the SEC approving of the registration of such spinoff shares on an SEC registration statement.’

So, what if the new project is a better-mousetrap ride sharing play that looks to revolutionize an industry that has already been revolutionary?

Cyber Apps latest acquisition is a head turner, a cutting-edge ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application called Warp Speed Taxi. Click here for the details and conditions of the acquisition.

But markets aren’t market share, and the Company will need to penetrate with innovation and efficiency through its soon to be fully developed app.

Of course, that’s the plan and Cyber Apps World believes its app in the final phases of development will do so via a discount to restaurants who house the service, which it believes will in turn lead to free delivery for patrons.

And that’s just on the food delivery side. Warp Speed Taxi which is under development plans to offer offer ride-hailing passenger transportation services that will launch in the USA and provide customers the opportunity to hire a ride through a smartphone-based app, connecting riders and cabs in an unprecedented manner.

Again, the Company’s stated intention is to develop and monetize ideas like Warp Speed Taxi so that it can spin-out into new public subsidiaries to be owned in part by CYAP shareholders.

Sort of like bringing its investors along for the ride.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com and https://cyberappsworld.com/warpspeedtaxi/

About the Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e., cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 25,000 dollars and is under contract to receive an additional 15,000 dollars from Frontline on behalf of Cyber Apps World, Inc.

Full disclaimer link below:

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection

https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79

https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html

