 

Retailer in India Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search to Power Search and Merchandising on Their eCommerce Store

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 15:30  |  46   |   |   

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today a top manufacturer and retailer of decorative lighting in India has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store.

The company is a tech-enabled market disruptor in decorative lighting and is India’s largest modern decorative lighting brand. The company was founded by Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs with the goal of changing the highly disorganized decorative lighting market in India. They have seven luxury stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad as well as their eCommerce store.

The company selected Bridgeline’s Celebros search to drive higher conversion rates on their online store and improve their customer’s overall experience. Celebros does this by improving search by delivering more relevant and accurate results and allowing their marketing team to easily merchandise, including their search results and category pages.

Bridgeline’s Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. Advanced Auto Complete offers predictive queries and recommendations that are based on real-time analytics in order to provide customers with highly accurate and relevant recommendations.

“We’re very excited to expand our footprint into India,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Our search software works with every major eCommerce platform and our intelligent, machine learning technology can help any company improve conversions, boost average order values and increase revenue,” Kahn added.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners; combining content with business data, processes and applications across multiply channels and device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services.  Celebros Search is a commerce oriented, site search product that provides for Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital, Inc.
press@bridgeline.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Retailer in India Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search to Power Search and Merchandising on Their eCommerce Store WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today a top manufacturer and retailer of decorative lighting in India has selected Celebros …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...