 

Government Agencies Strengthening Stakes in Targeting Pods Market to Modernize Precision-Guided Munitions, Market to Garner CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027 - TMR

- Aerospace companies and defense contractor companies collaborate with governments of several countries to test new optical electro-targeting systems, North America to hold sizable revenue market share

- Government agencies ramp up their investments to cement warfare capabilities by adopting precise targeting pods, global targeting pods market to touch the mark of ~US$ 4 Bn by 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeting pods are increasingly being integrated with combat aircrafts by militaries around the world. Advances in optical targeting pods (OTPs) have paved way to the deployment of precision targeting system. Particularly, the demand for laser-guided weapons is expected to rise. Manufacturers of defense aircrafts and aerospace companies are collaborating on electro-optical sighting for targeting daytime and infrared-sighting during night time. OTPs equipped with features notably laser designators, electro-optics, and infrared radars. Apart from being deployed in aircrafts, targeting pods are also deployed in unmanned aerial vehicles.

Rise in aerospace and defense budgets has moved the cursor to advancing guided munitions, expanding the horizon in the targeting pods market, opine analysts at TMR.

By 2027-end, the market is expected to spawn revenue of ~US$ 4 Bn. Optical electro-targeting systems have come a long way and will continue to gain attention by defense contractors and aerospace companies in numerous developing and developed nations.

Key Findings of Targeting Pods Market

  • North America expected to hold substantial revenue share in global targeting pods market
  • Presence of numerous well-entrenched players in the U.S. makes North America increasing attractive
  • The buyers' bargaining power is moderate
  • Optical electro-targeting systems have witnessed rapid advances
  • Market to projected to clock CAGR of ~5% during 2019–2027 globally

