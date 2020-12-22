DGAP-News: DVS TECHNOLOGY AG / Key word(s): Disposal DVS TECHNOLOGY AG successfully completes the sale of the 50% stake in its subsidiary Heyligenstaedt Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH 22.12.2020 / 15:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heyligenstaedt Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH primarily commercializes large milling and turning machines for heavy industry.

With the sale, DVS TECHNOLOGY AG is consistently pursuing its strategy of focusing

on the core business. This includes the manufacture of machine tools for the large-scale production of transmission components. In addition to conventional drives, solutions for e-mobility are primarily developed. The manufacture of robot cells, gear cutting tools and the processing of complex pursuing workpieces from the powertrain are also part of the DVS TECHNOLOGY Group's growth strategy.

Contact DVS TECHNOLOGY AG:

Alexandra Wiener

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6074 30 40 6 36

Email: alexandra.wiener@dvs-technology.com

