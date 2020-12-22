 

DGAP-News DVS TECHNOLOGY AG successfully completes the sale of the 50% stake in its subsidiary Heyligenstaedt Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

DVS TECHNOLOGY AG successfully completes the sale of the 50% stake in its subsidiary Heyligenstaedt Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

22.12.2020 / 15:32
DIETZENBACH, December 22, 2020 - DVS TECHNOLOGY AG has successfully completed the sale of its 50% stake in Heyligenstaedt Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH.

Heyligenstaedt Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH primarily commercializes large milling and turning machines for heavy industry.

With the sale, DVS TECHNOLOGY AG is consistently pursuing its strategy of focusing
on the core business. This includes the manufacture of machine tools for the large-scale production of transmission components. In addition to conventional drives, solutions for e-mobility are primarily developed. The manufacture of robot cells, gear cutting tools and the processing of complex pursuing workpieces from the powertrain are also part of the DVS TECHNOLOGY Group's growth strategy.

