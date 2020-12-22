 

Notification of major shareholding

Company Announcement

22 December 2020
Announcement No. 32

Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Greenvale Capital LLP’s total holding of NKT shares is below the 5% threshold.

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press:                      Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098

