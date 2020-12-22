Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Notification of major shareholding Company Announcement 22 December 2020 Announcement No. 32 Notification of major shareholdingWith reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Greenvale Capital LLP’s total holding of NKT shares is below …



