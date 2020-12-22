Independent Bank Corporation Announces the Adoption of its 2021 Share Repurchase Plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that its Board of Directors authorized a 2021 share repurchase plan on December 18, 2020. Under the terms of the 2021 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to buy back up to 1,100,000 shares, representing approximately 5%, of its common stock. The 2021 share repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2021.



The Company intends to accomplish 2021 share repurchases through open market transactions, though the Company could accomplish repurchases through other means, such as privately negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including, among others, securities law restrictions, the trading price of the Company's common stock, regulatory requirements, potential alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. The 2021 share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. The Company expects to fund any repurchases from cash on hand.