 

Imperium Motors Corp, a Division of DSG Global, Inc. Receives First Overseas Shipments; Introduces our First Group of Electric Vehicles for the U.S. Market from Jonway, Skywell and Rumble Motors

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DGST) (“DGST”), via its subsidiary Imperium Motors, announces the receipt of three shipments totaling 73 electric vehicles, representing the first containers of Jonway, Skywell and Rumble Motors electric vehicles arriving at our location in Fairfield California.

The current shipment includes the high-speed Skywell ET-5 SUVs, multiple Jonway scooters, a variety of 3- and 4-wheel cars, vans and trucks and a large container of Rover electric bike products and other Rumble Motors models, which will be shown in the Company’s Experience Center.

“The ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles for passenger, leisure and work applications has made for an exciting time to be in the electric vehicle business and we are extremely excited to introduce these innovative vehicles to the United States. We have a rising number of commitments from dealers across the country and are working to keep up with the demand for these vehicles,” commented Bob Silzer, DSG Global’s President and CEO. “The delivery of several of these electric vehicles serves as their introduction to the U.S. market. We look forward to helping to expand consumers’ and the industry’s views of what to expect from electric vehicles.”

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course’s fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS’s unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company’s ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company’s expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Scott Arnold Chesapeake Group
Managing Director +1-410-825-3930
CORE IR info@chesapeakegp.com
516 222 2560 www.imperiummotorcompany.com

Attachments




