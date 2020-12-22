YRC Freight Driver George Brown Achieves Five Million-Mile Safety Milestone

Based in Memphis, Tenn., he drives an average of 160,000 miles each year. For the past six years, Brown has been driving from Memphis to Houston three times a week. Each one-way trip is approximately 580 miles long, and this is Brown’s favorite route he has driven.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) After nearly 43 years of driving for YRC Freight, George Brown has reached the elite milestone of logging over five million driving miles without a single preventable accident.

“We look to drivers like George as outstanding examples of how we can operate with excellence every day,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “We congratulate George on this remarkable accomplishment and thank him for his continued commitment to keeping our highways safe.”

Though highways have grown busier during his driving career spanning four decades, Brown continues to enjoy and speak highly of his profession. Brown’s decades of driving have granted him a wealth of experience, and his most important advice for fellow drivers is to use the Smith System, an industry-accepted driver safety training based around five key pillars.

“I’ve stood by the Smith System my entire career, and these five rules are what have kept me and others safe on the road: Aim High in Steering, Get the Big Picture, Keep Your Eyes Moving, Leave Yourself an Out and Make Sure They See You,” said Brown. “You must drive for yourself as well as everybody else. You have no control over other drivers – you can only control your own actions.”

“We are all immensely proud of George and his safety achievement,” said Tamara Jalving, Vice President, Safety. “His safety record represents our focus every day at YRC Worldwide: working together to identify and control exposure, championing safety in all we do.”

When not on the road, George enjoys relaxing at his home in Rossville, Tenn. with his wife, Clara and their grandchildren. If they are not traveling, observing wildlife or enjoying family gatherings, George and Clara are tending to their 28-acre farm. George and Clara also dedicate their time to serving the sick and elderly in their community.

“We just try to share our time with strangers and friends in our community. When you share everything you’ve been blessed with, it comes back to you,” said Brown.

Brown shared his key to sustaining a long and happy career: “It’s good to work, but you have to keep a balance. Every time I have the opportunity, I spend time with my family and loved ones. I’m so grateful for this job and for the life that driving with YRC has brought me and my family.”

