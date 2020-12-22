 

DGAP-DD PVA TePla AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 16:11  |  53   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2020 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alfred
Last name(s): Schopf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.8 EUR 10324.00 EUR
17.76 EUR 4528.80 EUR
17.72 EUR 11571.16 EUR
17.68 EUR 26962.00 EUR
17.64 EUR 16722.72 EUR
17.6 EUR 5720.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 1777.60 EUR
17.6 EUR 246.40 EUR
17.6 EUR 1724.80 EUR
17.6 EUR 29796.80 EUR
17.6 EUR 3520.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 932.80 EUR
17.6 EUR 633.60 EUR
17.6 EUR 668.80 EUR
17.6 EUR 3520.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 3625.60 EUR
17.6 EUR 809.60 EUR
17.6 EUR 3520.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 45020.80 EUR
17.78 EUR 1013.46 EUR
17.74 EUR 3122.24 EUR
17.7 EUR 57401.10 EUR
17.66 EUR 6145.68 EUR
17.62 EUR 5902.70 EUR
17.6 EUR 862.40 EUR
17.6 EUR 1848.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 211.20 EUR
17.6 EUR 276742.40 EUR
17.6 EUR 7040.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 5385.60 EUR
17.6 EUR 704.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 21648.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 34636.80 EUR
17.6 EUR 88000.00 EUR
17.6 EUR 211.20 EUR
17.6 EUR 1161.60 EUR
17.6 EUR 3520.00 EUR
17.46 EUR 8083.98 EUR
17.42 EUR 1463.28 EUR
17.38 EUR 7177.94 EUR
17.34 EUR 11132.28 EUR
17.3 EUR 449.80 EUR
17.3 EUR 19722.00 EUR
17.3 EUR 13528.60 EUR
17.3 EUR 3460.00 EUR
17.3 EUR 3460.00 EUR
17.3 EUR 3460.00 EUR
17.3 EUR 294.10 EUR
17.3 EUR 232961.80 EUR
17.44 EUR 3174.08 EUR
17.4 EUR 6403.20 EUR
17.36 EUR 3923.36 EUR
17.32 EUR 30812.28 EUR
17.3 EUR 847.70 EUR
17.3 EUR 259.50 EUR
17.3 EUR 1384.00 EUR
17.3 EUR 3460.00 EUR
17.3 EUR 3460.00 EUR
17.3 EUR 1003.40 EUR
17.3 EUR 6920.00 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
PVA TePla Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: + + + Tepla steigt + + +
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD PVA TePla AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.12.2020 / 16:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem ...
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies schließt den ...
DGAP-News: GESCO AG closes mobility technology segment, undertakes largest portfolio adjustment in company ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Erwartetes Ergebnis für Geschäftsjahr 2020 aufgrund erhöhter Verbindlichkeiten ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc Medienmitteilung Frank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group
DGAP-News: Abivax präsentiert auf der 39. J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference mit Ausblick auf ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie der PVA TePla AG (deutsch)
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie der PVA TePla AG
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Reply to a letter from Riposte Capital: Explanation of the market positioning and strategy of PVA TePla AG
08.12.20
Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: S&T, PVA Tepla, LPKF Laser, Delticom, Allgeier
27.11.20
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG english
27.11.20
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
27.11.20
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
27.11.20
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
13.146
+ + + Tepla steigt + + +
10.12.20
3
PVA TePla auf dem Weg zu neuen Höhen?!