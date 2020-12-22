Amazon Announces Two New Fulfillment Centers and New Delivery Station in San Antonio, TX

Amazon.com , Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open two new fulfillment centers and a new delivery station in San Antonio, Texas. The new operations facilities will together create over 1,500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our growth throughout the San Antonio area,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand careers. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 1,500 new, full-time jobs for the San Antonio community.”

Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in 2021, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Additionally, in the new 750,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in 2022, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as electronics, books and toys.

“The Lone Star State is proud to welcome Amazon’s expansion in the San Antonio region,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “In what continues to be a strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, these facilities will integrate state-of-the-art robotics working alongside Amazon associates to serve customers throughout the region. We are proud that Texas’ business-friendly model continues to attract innovative companies like Amazon.”

Amazon is also planning a new 350,000 square-foot delivery station located at 8210 Aviation Landing. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The delivery station, which is expected to launch in 2021, will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.