 

Amazon Announces Two New Fulfillment Centers and New Delivery Station in San Antonio, TX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 16:02  |  80   |   |   

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open two new fulfillment centers and a new delivery station in San Antonio, Texas. The new operations facilities will together create over 1,500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

See Our Fulfillment Centers in Action

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our growth throughout the San Antonio area,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand careers. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 1,500 new, full-time jobs for the San Antonio community.”

Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in 2021, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Additionally, in the new 750,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in 2022, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as electronics, books and toys.

“The Lone Star State is proud to welcome Amazon’s expansion in the San Antonio region,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “In what continues to be a strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, these facilities will integrate state-of-the-art robotics working alongside Amazon associates to serve customers throughout the region. We are proud that Texas’ business-friendly model continues to attract innovative companies like Amazon.”

Amazon is also planning a new 350,000 square-foot delivery station located at 8210 Aviation Landing. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The delivery station, which is expected to launch in 2021, will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

Seite 1 von 3
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Announces Two New Fulfillment Centers and New Delivery Station in San Antonio, TX Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open two new fulfillment centers and a new delivery station in San Antonio, Texas. The new operations facilities will together create over 1,500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. and ...
Private Foundations in The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank Announce More Than $6.6 Million in ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
MEDNAX Completes Sale of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions to Radiology Partners
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:36 Uhr
Amazon-Aktie 2021: kaufen, verkaufen oder halten?
10:12 Uhr
Wenn du 10.000 US-Dollar in den Börsengang der Amazon-Aktie investiert hättest: So viel Geld hättest du jetzt!
08:54 Uhr
Amazon: Amazon - Seitwärtsbewegung dominiert
21.12.20
Mittlerweile rund 125 Covid-19-Fälle bei Amazon in Garbsen
21.12.20
Onlinehändler Otto gegen Sonderabgabe für Pakete
21.12.20
Amazon Delivers the Gift of Football to Prime Members—NFL Holiday Blitz on Prime Video Features Vikings-Saints on Christmas Day Followed by Exclusive Coverage of 49ers-Cardinals on Dec. 26
21.12.20
ROUNDUP 2/Verdi: Amazon-Beschäftigte legen an mehreren Standorten Arbeit nieder
21.12.20
ROUNDUP: Hunderte streiken bei Amazon in Leipzig
21.12.20
ROUNDUP: Amazon-Beschäftigte legen an mehreren Standorten Arbeit nieder
21.12.20
Amazon-Beschäftigte legen Arbeit in Rheinberg und Werne nieder

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:59 Uhr
2.347
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten