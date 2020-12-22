 

DGAP-News Siltronic AG: Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers' tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 16:32  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Statement/Takeover
Siltronic AG: Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers' tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer

22.12.2020 / 16:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Siltronic AG
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Germany
www.siltronic.com

Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers' tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer

Munich, Germany, December 22, 2020 - On December 21, 2020 GlobalWafers GmbH with its seat in Munich, Germany, published a voluntary public tender offer of EUR 125 per share in cash for all shares of Siltronic AG. GlobalWafers GmbH is a subsidiary of GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., headquartered in Taiwan. After a careful and in-depth examination of the offer document, Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board recommend in their joint reasoned statement that Siltronic shareholders accept the tender offer.

The joint statement sets out in detail the underlying financial and non-financial aspects and the overall circumstances which the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have taken into account in making their recommendation to Siltronic's shareholders to accept the tender offer.

The joint reasoned statement is published on Siltronic's website https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/information-regarding-tender-of ... (non-binding English translation).

The binding German version is available at https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/informationen-zum-uebernahmean ....
Only the reasoned statement of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is authoritative. The information in this press release does not constitute an explanation or supplement to the contents in the reasoned statement.

 

Contact:

Petra Mueller
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
tel: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
email: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

Siltronic is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.


22.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1156833

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1156833  22.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156833&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSILTRONIC AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Siltronic (WKN WAF300)! Wer hat das noch im Blick?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Siltronic AG: Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers' tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Statement/Takeover Siltronic AG: Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers' tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem ...
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies schließt den ...
DGAP-News: GESCO AG closes mobility technology segment, undertakes largest portfolio adjustment in company ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Erwartetes Ergebnis für Geschäftsjahr 2020 aufgrund erhöhter Verbindlichkeiten ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc Medienmitteilung Frank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group
DGAP-News: Abivax präsentiert auf der 39. J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference mit Ausblick auf ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat von Siltronic veröffentlichen gemeinsame begründete Stellungnahme zum Übernahmeangebot von GlobalWafers und empfehlen ihren Aktionären die Annahme des Angebots (deutsch)
16:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat von Siltronic veröffentlichen gemeinsame begründete Stellungnahme zum Übernahmeangebot von GlobalWafers und empfehlen ihren Aktionären die Annahme des Angebots
16.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Siltronic AG (deutsch)
12.12.20
Technologie Aktien: BigTech und TecDax Aktien – Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Apple + Siltronic!
12.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 50/20
11.12.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Siltronic auf 'Hold' - Ziel hoch auf 135 Euro
11.12.20
JEFFERIES stuft Siltronic auf 'Hold'
11.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Siltronic AG (deutsch)
11.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Siltronic AG (deutsch)
11.12.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Metzler hebt Siltronic auf 'Buy' - Ziel 148 Euro

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
82
Siltronic (WKN WAF300)! Wer hat das noch im Blick?
01.12.20
664
IPO Siltronic
30.11.20
136
ODDO BHF belässt Siltronic auf 'Buy'