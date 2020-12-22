 

Mason Graphite Encourages Shareholders to Join the Company’s Large Institutional Investors by Voting Today to Support Management’s Director Nominees and Their Go Forward Plan

  • Mason Graphite has an industry-experienced and proven slate of nominees who will represent a refreshed vision for the Company as the Board continues to deliver on its prescient plan surrounding Value-Added Graphite Products.
  • Vote using only Management’s Proxy by December 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) FOR all of Management’s Nominees.
  • For more information or if you require assistance with voting, contact Mason Graphite’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com. Visit www.masongraphite.com for more information.

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) would like to thank shareholders for the strong show of confidence they have displayed through their votes to date. Along with Mason Graphite’s largest investors, shareholders are recognizing the value in the Company’s strategic planning and strong cash position that benefit all shareholders. Furthermore, they recognize that Management’s balanced slate of nominees are the ones who are delivering.

Vote FOR Management: The Team with a Coherent and Well-Articulated Plan

Before casting their votes, shareholders should continue to be advised of the following:

  • Go Forward Plan. Mason Graphite’s board of directors (the “Board”) has illustrated a clear and detailed path forward by adding a value-added product strategy and plan which will allow for the delivery of superior shareholder value. The Board is committed to ensuring the Company becomes a sustainable, profitable and value-added producer in the strategic minerals sector.

  • Management’s Fiduciary Duty to ALL Shareholders. The plan outlined above has always been and will continue to be, to serve and sustain shareholder value for ALL shareholders. The Board has engaged a strategic advisory firm to assist it in the evaluation of several potential strategic partners in the battery and mining industries. The judicious use of funds to provide Mason Graphite with a very strong cash position that holds no debt allows Mason Graphite to have a dominant position in its endeavours going forward.
