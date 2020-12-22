FDA Approves KINERET (anakinra) for the Treatment of Deficiency of IL-1 Receptor Antagonist (DIRA)

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sobi , an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to rare diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KINERET (anakinra) for the treatment of deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA).

DIRA is an ultra-rare, autoinflammatory disease caused by a genetic mutation in the IL1RN gene, which encodes the interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra) protein.2 In patients with DIRA, the deficiency of IL-1Ra leads to unopposed action of IL-1 signaling, resulting in life-threatening systemic inflammation with skin and bone involvement.2

“DIRA signs and symptoms, which can occur in the first weeks of life and may be fatal, require urgent diagnosis and management. The approval of KINERET for DIRA will allow Sobi to bring a new treatment option to this patient community,” said John Yee, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Sobi North America. “We are grateful to the patients, families, researchers and clinicians whose participation helped make this approval possible.”

The safety and efficacy of KINERET were evaluated in a long-term natural history study, including nine patients with DIRA (ages 1 month to 9 years at start of KINERET treatment) treated with KINERET for up to 10 years. All patients had genetically confirmed DIRA. The starting dose of KINERET was 1 to 2 mg/kg/day in the six patients for which the dose was reported (the remaining 3 patients’ starting dose was not reported). The dose was then individually adjusted to reach a stable efficacious dose to control active inflammation. The highest KINERET dose studied was 7.5 mg/kg/day. At the last visit during the first KINERET treatment period, the dose ranged from 2.2 and 6.1 mg/kg/day. Inflammatory remission was defined as achievement of all of the following criteria: CRP ≤ 5 mg/L, no pustulosis, no inflammatory bone disease and no concomitant glucocorticosteroids use. All nine patients achieved inflammatory remission while on KINERET treatment. This clinical research was conducted by investigators at the National Institutes of Health.