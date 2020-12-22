 

Volvo Cars imagines the future of autonomous drive by tapping into origins of human communication

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Volvo Cars has established itself as one
of the leaders in autonomous drive development, following its announcement
earlier this year that its next generation of cars will be available as hardware
ready for the technology from production start.

At the same time, the company is also looking further into the future,
considering how autonomous cars will communicate with other road users in a
driverless world. This research looks beyond current Highway Pilot plans, which
aims to have cars drive safely on their own on chosen areas of highway that
Volvo has verified as safe. To design this future, however, Volvo's experts are
seeking inspiration from the past.

"We make no secret about the fact that we see autonomous drive as the real
long-term solution to avoid car accidents and to achieve traffic safety," says
Mats Moberg, Senior Vice President of R&D at Volvo Cars. However, as is always
the case at Volvo Cars, safety is the first concern.

The Volvo 360c autonomous concept car, unveiled in 2018, provides one possible
avenue of future development. It explores the type of safety-focused
communication Volvo Cars believes will be essential to cars of the future when
it comes to sharing the road with other road users, including other vehicles,
cyclists and pedestrians. The design for the 360c explores a combination of
external sounds, lights, and even subtle movements to communicate the vehicle's
intentions to other road users.

While the Highway Pilot will only be available on highways verified safe, when
future autonomous cars eventually enter environments shared with pedestrians,
cyclists and other road users, the vehicles will need to navigate all these
complexities on their own. Although the communication is intended for highly
advanced cars that won't be realised for years to come, the inspiration behind
it is simple and age-old: the human body language.

"What we're really after is to give the self-driving car a type of body language
that everyone understands," says Mikael Ljung Aust, Senior Technical Leader for
Collision Avoidance Functions at the Volvo Cars Safety Centre.

"If you want to set up a global standard for communication, there are some basic
ground rules you need to follow. One, you need to speak a language that
everybody understands, otherwise it isn't global. Two, it needs to be fairly
quick. You can't have any uncertainties in traffic situations."

Inspired by aspects of such universal human communication, Volvo is
investigating sounds which aim to indicate an autonomous car's intentions to
