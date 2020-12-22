Volvo Cars imagines the future of autonomous drive by tapping into origins of human communication

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Volvo Cars has established itself as one

of the leaders in autonomous drive development, following its announcement

earlier this year that its next generation of cars will be available as hardware

ready for the technology from production start.



At the same time, the company is also looking further into the future,

considering how autonomous cars will communicate with other road users in a

driverless world. This research looks beyond current Highway Pilot plans, which

aims to have cars drive safely on their own on chosen areas of highway that

Volvo has verified as safe. To design this future, however, Volvo's experts are

seeking inspiration from the past.





"We make no secret about the fact that we see autonomous drive as the reallong-term solution to avoid car accidents and to achieve traffic safety," saysMats Moberg, Senior Vice President of R&D at Volvo Cars. However, as is alwaysthe case at Volvo Cars, safety is the first concern.The Volvo 360c autonomous concept car, unveiled in 2018, provides one possibleavenue of future development. It explores the type of safety-focusedcommunication Volvo Cars believes will be essential to cars of the future whenit comes to sharing the road with other road users, including other vehicles,cyclists and pedestrians. The design for the 360c explores a combination ofexternal sounds, lights, and even subtle movements to communicate the vehicle'sintentions to other road users.While the Highway Pilot will only be available on highways verified safe, whenfuture autonomous cars eventually enter environments shared with pedestrians,cyclists and other road users, the vehicles will need to navigate all thesecomplexities on their own. Although the communication is intended for highlyadvanced cars that won't be realised for years to come, the inspiration behindit is simple and age-old: the human body language."What we're really after is to give the self-driving car a type of body languagethat everyone understands," says Mikael Ljung Aust, Senior Technical Leader forCollision Avoidance Functions at the Volvo Cars Safety Centre."If you want to set up a global standard for communication, there are some basicground rules you need to follow. One, you need to speak a language thateverybody understands, otherwise it isn't global. Two, it needs to be fairlyquick. You can't have any uncertainties in traffic situations."Inspired by aspects of such universal human communication, Volvo isinvestigating sounds which aim to indicate an autonomous car's intentions to