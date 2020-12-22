 

KNDI Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 17:00  |  59   |   |   

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kandi securities between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kndi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms-length relationship with Kandi; (2) the majority of Kandi's sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi's reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company's reputation and valuation; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kndi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Kandi you have until February 9, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Kandi Technologies Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Kann Kandi Technologies zum Tenbagger werden?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KNDI Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021 Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Has Been Filed Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 9, 2021
18.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) Investors
17.12.20
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
17.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 9, 2021
15.12.20
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
14.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – KNDI
14.12.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
12.12.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
11.12.20
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Certain Officers - KNDI
09.12.20
Kandi America Secures Additional Certification in California

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:35 Uhr
795
Kann Kandi Technologies zum Tenbagger werden?