Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

December 22, 2020
Luxembourg, December 22, 2020Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270                                                                                                          investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303                                                                                                 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

