ORBCOMM Wins 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award From Internet Telephony Magazine

Recognizes ORBCOMM’s technology leadership and expertise in enabling IoT solutions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named ORBCOMM’s BT 500 in-cab solution as a recipient of the 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s Internet Telephony magazine.



Powering ORBCOMM’s truck management solution, the BT 500 enables complete visibility, monitoring and management of drivers, vehicles and displays. Part of a comprehensive solution that combines in-cab devices, powerful cloud-based reporting and connected hardware, the BT 500 provides GPS fleet tracking, advanced data collection from the CANbus, flexible communication options and an open, scalable platform to connect to third-party apps and other devices. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM’s BT 500 enables customers to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. The solution also helps improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance for optimal fleet management.

“It’s a great honor to receive TMC’s Unified Communications Excellence Award in recognition of ORBCOMM’s innovation and advanced technology driving our BT 500 in-cab solution,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “ORBCOMM sets the transportation industry’s standard for fleet management by providing an easy-to-use, driver-friendly solution that enables customers to achieve regulatory compliance, improve driver performance and better manage workflow while maximizing savings with fuel efficiency and preventive maintenance, all through one powerful platform.”

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners’ list, and I am so impressed with ORBCOMM’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing future innovation from ORBCOMM.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.