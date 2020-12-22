Clear Blue Technologies Announces Closing of Upsized and Oversubscribed Brokered Offering Led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (the “Company” or “Clear Blue”) (TSXV:CBLU) (Frankfurt:OYA) is pleased to announce that it has closed its upsized and oversubscribed private placement, including a full exercise of the agent’s option (the “Offering”), for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$5.0 million. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the “Agent”) acted as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Offering.

The Offering resulted in the issuance of 13,157,800 units of the Company (each, a “Unit” and collectively the “Units”) at a price of C$0.38 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively the “Common Shares”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.55 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry option whereby the Company can trigger an accelerated 30-day expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company’s Common Shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange remain higher than $0.85 for 20 consecutive trading days. On the 20th consecutive trading day above $0.85 (the “Acceleration Trigger Date”), the Warrant expiry date may be accelerated to 30 trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration within two trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date.

Proceeds from the Offering are anticipated to be used for sales, marketing, research and development, and working capital requirements.

The Company paid a cash commission to the Agent and members of the Agent's selling group equal to $285,454, and issued 751,196 compensation warrants entitling the holders to acquire one Common Share for each compensation warrant exercisable at $0.38 per Common Share. Such compensation warrants will be exercisable for 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Certain directors and officers of the Company (collectively, the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and, as such, the Offering may constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but is otherwise exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such Insider participation in the Offering. No special committee was established in connection with the Offering or the participation of the applicable officers and directors in the Offering, and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto. Further details will be included in a material change report that will be filed by the Company in connection with the completion of the Offering. The Company did not file the material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Transaction as the details of the Transaction and the total amount to be invested by the applicable officers and directors were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Offering, and the Company wished to complete the Offering on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.