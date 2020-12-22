 

Issue of Equity

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
22 December 2020
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 21 December 2020 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:

4,558,831 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 59.02p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 8 January 2021.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 160,913,711 Ordinary Shares.


