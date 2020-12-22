Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Financial Calendar 2021
Company Announcement
No. 47/2020
Copenhagen, 22 December 2020
Financial Calendar 2021
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S’ financial calendar for 2021:
2 March 2021
Deadline for Board of Directors’ receipt of requests from shareholders to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting *)
10 March 2021
Publication of Annual Report 2020
14 April 2021
Annual General Meeting
6 May 2021
Publication of interim report, Q1 2021
25 August 2021
Publication of interim report, H1 2021
4 November 2021
Publication of interim report, Q3 2021
* Requests to be sent to investor@st-group.com or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark, att. Board of Directors, marked “Annual General Meeting”.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
Attachment
