 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates FireEye, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – FEYE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 17:39  |  34   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of FireEye, Inc. (“FireEye”) (NASDAQ: FEYE) breached their fiduciary duties to FireEye and its shareholders. If you are a FireEye shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether FireEye’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage FireEye in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to FireEye, and whether FireEye has suffered damages as a result.

On December 8, 2020, FireEye disclosed that its cybersecurity systems were compromised. Evidence points to Russian intelligence agencies. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is actively investigating the breach.

What You Can Do

If you are a FireEye shareholder, you may have legal claims against FireEye’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

FireEye Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates FireEye, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – FEYE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of FireEye, Inc. (“FireEye”) (NASDAQ: FEYE) breached their fiduciary duties to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:36 Uhr
Diese 3 schlimmen Viren von 2020 werden auch das Anlegerjahr 2021 bestimmen
11.12.20
FireEye Closes $400 Million Strategic Investment Led by Blackstone

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
32
FireEye - Cybersecurity