 

ArcelorMittal extends conversion date for $1bn mandatory convertible bond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 17:30  |  28   |   |   

 

22 December 2020 17:30 CET

ArcelorMittal announces the extension of the conversion date for the $1 billion privately placed mandatory convertible bond (MCB) issued on 28 December 2009 by one of its wholly-owned Luxembourg subsidiaries.

This amendment to the MCB, which is mandatorily convertible into preferred shares of such subsidiary, was executed on 22 December 2020. The mandatory conversion date of the bond has been extended to 31 January 2024. The other main features of the MCB remain unchanged. The bond was placed privately with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and is not listed.

The subsidiary has simultaneously executed amendments providing for the extension of the outstanding notes into which it invested the proceeds of the bond issuance, which are linked to shares of the listed company China Oriental Group Company Limited, which is held by an ArcelorMittal subsidiary.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


  		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
Europe +44 20 7543 1156
Americas +1 312 899 3985
Retail +44 20 7543 1156
SRI +44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

E-mail: 		 

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone: +442076297988
   
   
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
   
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419
   

ArcelorMittal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal extends conversion date for $1bn mandatory convertible bond   22 December 2020 17:30 CET ArcelorMittal announces the extension of the conversion date for the $1 billion privately placed mandatory convertible bond (MCB) issued on 28 December 2009 by one of its wholly-owned Luxembourg subsidiaries. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Deutschland: Stahl ist knapp - Verarbeiter klagen über Lieferengpässe
18.12.20
Designated person notification
17.12.20
JEFFERIES belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
17.12.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
15.12.20
ArcelorMittal Enters into Separate, Privately Negotiated Agreements with Certain Holders of its 5.50% Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2023
15.12.20
ArcelorMittal Enters into Separate, Privately Negotiated Agreements with Certain Holders of its 5.50% Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2023
11.12.20
Designated person notification
11.12.20
Altmaier will europäische Anschubfinanzierung für Stahlumbau
11.12.20
WDH/Italienischer Staat kauft sich in ArcelorMittal-Stahlwerk Ilva ein
11.12.20
ArcelorMittal signs investment agreement with Invitalia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
2.907
ArcelorMittal