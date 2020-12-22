 

The board of directors of Copperstone Resources resolves upon a rights issue in accordance with formerly disclosed intention

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                                                  Kiruna on 22 December 2020

The board of directors of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) has today, by virtue of the authorisation of the EGM of 15 December 2020, resolved upon a rights issue with preferential rights for the shareholders of Copperstone amounting to approximately MSEK 160, before deductions for transaction costs (the “Rights Issue”). Furthermore, the Company may resolve upon a so-called over-allotment issue amounting to approximately MSEK 10.3. The Rights Issue is primarily intended to finance the project development towards a reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, as well as to prepay the additional purchase price regarding the Viscaria acquisition. The resolution regarding the issue is in accordance with the press release that the Company published on 20 November 2020.

The Rights Issue in brief

  • A person registered on the record date on 7 January 2021 as a shareholder in Copperstone has pre-emption right to subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue of approximately MSEK 160, before deduction of issue costs, whereby two (2) existing shares entitle to subscription of one (1) new share (i.e. subscription ratio 1:2) at a subscription price of SEK 0.50 per new share.
  • The subscription period will take place from and including 11 January up to and including 25 January 2021.
  • Copperstone has obtained subscription undertakings in an aggregate amount of approximately MSEK 81.7 corresponding to approximately 50.9 per cent of the Rights Issue with and without the support of subscription rights. This includes undertakings with or without subscription rights from management and Board members of approximately MSEK 19.0 in total, corresponding to approximately 11.8 per cent of the Rights Issue.
  • The Company has in connection with the Rights Issue entered into an agreement regarding an interest-free bridge loan, from the Company’s Chairman of the Board, Jörgen Olsson, via JOHECO of approximately MSEK 10.3 (which is included in the just mentioned MSEK 19.0), that will be set-off against shares in the Rights Issue, firstly within the Rights Issue or, secondly, at a very high subscription rate, by the means of a directed share issue by set-off (corresponding to a so-called over-allotment issue).
  • The Rights Issue is intended to, primarily, finance the project development towards a reopening of the Viscaria mine, as well as to prepay the additional purchase price regarding the Viscaria acquisition.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their shareholding diluted by a maximum of approximately 33.3 per cent of the capital. However, such non-participating shareholder have a possibility to sell their subscription rights in order to receive compensation, in whole or in part, for the dilution. In the event that the above mentioned bridge loan is utilized by the Company, the bridge loan is intended to be settled by a set-off in connection with the allotment, and as a second alternative at a very high subscription rate, by a directed share issue by set-off (corresponding to a so called over-allotment issue). In such case, the total amount for the two rights issues may amount to a maximum of approximately MSEK 170. The total dilution, included the over-allotment issue, may therefore amount to a maximum of approximately 34.7 per cent.

