NextChem and JFE Engineering Corporation Sign an Agreement for the Production of Low Carbon Chemicals Products

Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - NextChem , Maire Tecnimont Group's subsidiary for the

development of projects and technologies for energy transition, and JFE

Engineering Corporation, engineering and operative company of Japan Group JFE,

have signed a commercial agreement which strengthens the cooperation between the

companies.



The agreement aims at developing in cooperation the model which considers waste

as a resource to produce advanced fuels, hydrogen, fertilizers and low carbon

chemical products. The process of chemical conversion of waste into syngas and

the use of this intermediate to produce circular hydrogen, advanced fuels and

many other key products for world economies, allows to contribute to the

decarbonization of production processes and to reduce the carbon footprint in

the final use phase of products.







technologies of JFE and Maire Tecnimont Group for the realization of Waste to

Chemical projects, starting from the feasibility study from an economic and

technical perspective, up to the turn key construction, including the high

qualified training of the staff in JFE plants in Japan. Starting from JFE's

experience Nextchem has defined an integrated Waste to Chemicals technological

platform that is ready and willing to license worldwide.



"The recovery of carbon and hydrogen contained in waste allows to reduce the use

of fossil sources for the production of fuels and basic chemicals. The

collaboration between NextChem and JFE Engineering Corporation enhances the

know-how of the Groups. NextChem aims to expand its offer to the global market

of technological solutions for the energy transition and circular economy,

stimulating the demand. Our technological Waste to Chemical platform is solid,

referenced, ready and profitable; it is our response to the forced and virtuous

path to a low-carbon economy, to the problem of dependence from abroad of many

countries for some basic products of the chemical industry and also to the

global problem of recovery of waste fractions currently not recyclable",

commented Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390855/NextChem_Logo.jpg



