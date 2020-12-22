NextChem and JFE Engineering Corporation Sign an Agreement for the Production of Low Carbon Chemicals Products
Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - NextChem , Maire Tecnimont Group's subsidiary for the
development of projects and technologies for energy transition, and JFE
Engineering Corporation, engineering and operative company of Japan Group JFE,
have signed a commercial agreement which strengthens the cooperation between the
companies.
The agreement aims at developing in cooperation the model which considers waste
as a resource to produce advanced fuels, hydrogen, fertilizers and low carbon
chemical products. The process of chemical conversion of waste into syngas and
the use of this intermediate to produce circular hydrogen, advanced fuels and
many other key products for world economies, allows to contribute to the
decarbonization of production processes and to reduce the carbon footprint in
the final use phase of products.
The alliance between the companies allows an integrated enhancement of plant
technologies of JFE and Maire Tecnimont Group for the realization of Waste to
Chemical projects, starting from the feasibility study from an economic and
technical perspective, up to the turn key construction, including the high
qualified training of the staff in JFE plants in Japan. Starting from JFE's
experience Nextchem has defined an integrated Waste to Chemicals technological
platform that is ready and willing to license worldwide.
"The recovery of carbon and hydrogen contained in waste allows to reduce the use
of fossil sources for the production of fuels and basic chemicals. The
collaboration between NextChem and JFE Engineering Corporation enhances the
know-how of the Groups. NextChem aims to expand its offer to the global market
of technological solutions for the energy transition and circular economy,
stimulating the demand. Our technological Waste to Chemical platform is solid,
referenced, ready and profitable; it is our response to the forced and virtuous
path to a low-carbon economy, to the problem of dependence from abroad of many
countries for some basic products of the chemical industry and also to the
global problem of recovery of waste fractions currently not recyclable",
commented Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390855/NextChem_Logo.jpg
Contact:
NextChem
mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it
Ilaria Catastini
Communication Manager Tel +39 327 0663447
i.catastini@nextchem.it
Margherita Ficola
Communication Analyst Tel +39 328 1297533
m.ficola@nextchem.it
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151500/4797992
OTS: NextChem S.p.A
