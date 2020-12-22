 

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 2020 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

22.12.2020   
Montrouge, 22 December 2020

2020 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES 

The capital increase of Crédit Agricole S.A. reserved for Crédit Agricole Group employees, with the subscription period running from 12 to 25 November 2020, was definitively completed on 22 December 2020. 47,113 Crédit Agricole Group employees, in France and 17 other countries, subscribed for a total amount of €162.9 million.

The investment scheme proposed subscription with a 30% rebate on the share price. The new shares were issued and delivered today.

By subscribing in large numbers, Crédit Agricole Group employees have shown their confidence in the long-term strategy of Crédit Agricole Group.

This capital increase created 31,999,928 shares, thereby bringing the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 2,916,688,640.
The positive effect on the phased-in CET1 ratio is 5 basis points for Crédit Agricole S.A. and 3 basis points for Crédit Agricole Group. The effect on the earnings per share for Crédit Agricole S.A. is around -1%. The effect on the net asset value per share is negligible.

 

