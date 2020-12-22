 

BIVA captured 16% of the Mexican stock market during 2020, in its second year of operations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 18:06  |  25   |   |   

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) increased its share in the country's securities market by 16% during 2020.

Maria Ariza, CEO of BIVA

Throughout the year, BIVA increased its business volume by 70%, to 115 million dollars.

In this period, and despite the difficulties induced by the health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the consolidated trading volume recorded by the company amounted to more than 2.7 billion dollars.

During 2020, BIVA broke three years without any IPO in Mexico when the energy company COX Energy America (COXAII:MM) began trading last June.

"Despite being a complex and atypical 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic, our work alongside issuers and investors to strengthen the Mexican capital market has allowed us to be the fastest-growing option in the nation," María Ariza, CEO of BIVA, explained.

"In the next 12 months we will strive to improve our services and products, and we are confident that BIVA will be the reference option for corporations that want to go public in the country," added Ariza, from the company's offices in Mexico City.

Since it began operations in 2018, BIVA has helped Mexican companies to finance themselves with more than 8,500 million dollars.

In 2020 alone, more than 60 companies issued through BIVA more than 3,500 million dollars in short and long-term debt.

Among them are the airline company Viva Aerobus, Grupo Aeropuertario del Pacífico, Total Play, the retail chain Elektra, Grupo Traxion, Hospitales Mac, FHipo, Sofoplus and Exitus Capital, Vasconia, the financial entities Monex, Financiera Contigo, and Consubanco, as well as the public entity Infonacot.

BIVA is owned by Central Corretajes (CENCOR), a financial markets infrastructure company that has been operating in the United States and Latin America for 25 years.

The stock market has grown in these two years by providing cutting-edge technologies for securities operations, and market information solutions, in addition to listing services for companies.

"BIVA is the gold standard of stock market technology in the region, and that will be the cornerstone of our growth. We want to help organisations accomplish more solid and quicker returns, and innovation is the key to this," explained Ariza.

The entrance of BIVA in the Mexican arena has changed the financial markets panorama in the country since its inception.

Thanks to its NASDAQ-powered technology (NASDAQ: NDAQ), BIVA's presence helped multiply the flow of average daily market orders from 4 million to 10 million in just 12  months.

Likewise, for the first time in a decade, BIVA helped trigger the growth in the number of securities accounts over 100%, up to 500,000.

In 2020, BIVA incorporated more than 130 international securities into its  "International Securities System", including ETFs from some of the world's leading fund managers, such as Blackrock, Vanguard, Amundi, PIMCO, HSBC and Proshares.

This initiative allows Mexican institutional and retail investors to access securities from around the world directly.

In relation to ESG issues, it originated the first Gender Social Bond in Mexico's history, and launched the FTSE4Good BIVA index, which led it to be recognised by the United Nations as a "Sustainable Stock Exchange".

Media Contact:

Rebeca Toledo (The Paloma Project),
Tel. +52 1 55 3939 0912
website: www.biva.mx
Email: rti@thepalomaproject.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390923/Maria_Ariza_CEO_BIVA.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Wird das Coronavirus gestoppt oder kommt es nach Deutschland?

Diskussion: Tages-Trading-Chancen am Dienstag den 22.12.2020


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIVA captured 16% of the Mexican stock market during 2020, in its second year of operations MEXICO CITY, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mexico's Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) increased its share in the country's securities market by 16% during 2020. Throughout the year, BIVA increased its business volume by 70%, to 115 million dollars. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
P.I. AND TV POLYGRAPH EXPERT DAN RIBACOFF, LISA RIBACOFF, LANCE RIBACOFF, AND THEIR FIRM, ...
Wellfully and Dolce Cann Global Partner to Disrupt the Medicinal Cannabis Market
Finland Tax-System Modernization Program Named Best Project for 2020
St. James Gold Corp. Announces the Appointment of a Qualified Person, Stewart A. Jackson, PhD., to ...
Aramco to bring Google Cloud Services to Saudi Arabia
Thailand BOI Okays Steps to Accelerate Investment and Promote Digital Adoption
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity