BIVA captured 16% of the Mexican stock market during 2020, in its second year of operations

Throughout the year, BIVA increased its business volume by 70%, to 115 million dollars.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) increased its share in the country's securities market by 16% during 2020.

In this period, and despite the difficulties induced by the health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the consolidated trading volume recorded by the company amounted to more than 2.7 billion dollars.

During 2020, BIVA broke three years without any IPO in Mexico when the energy company COX Energy America (COXAII:MM) began trading last June.

"Despite being a complex and atypical 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic, our work alongside issuers and investors to strengthen the Mexican capital market has allowed us to be the fastest-growing option in the nation," María Ariza, CEO of BIVA, explained.

"In the next 12 months we will strive to improve our services and products, and we are confident that BIVA will be the reference option for corporations that want to go public in the country," added Ariza, from the company's offices in Mexico City.

Since it began operations in 2018, BIVA has helped Mexican companies to finance themselves with more than 8,500 million dollars.

In 2020 alone, more than 60 companies issued through BIVA more than 3,500 million dollars in short and long-term debt.

Among them are the airline company Viva Aerobus, Grupo Aeropuertario del Pacífico, Total Play, the retail chain Elektra, Grupo Traxion, Hospitales Mac, FHipo, Sofoplus and Exitus Capital, Vasconia, the financial entities Monex, Financiera Contigo, and Consubanco, as well as the public entity Infonacot.

BIVA is owned by Central Corretajes (CENCOR), a financial markets infrastructure company that has been operating in the United States and Latin America for 25 years.

The stock market has grown in these two years by providing cutting-edge technologies for securities operations, and market information solutions, in addition to listing services for companies.

"BIVA is the gold standard of stock market technology in the region, and that will be the cornerstone of our growth. We want to help organisations accomplish more solid and quicker returns, and innovation is the key to this," explained Ariza.

The entrance of BIVA in the Mexican arena has changed the financial markets panorama in the country since its inception.

Thanks to its NASDAQ-powered technology (NASDAQ: NDAQ), BIVA's presence helped multiply the flow of average daily market orders from 4 million to 10 million in just 12 months.

Likewise, for the first time in a decade, BIVA helped trigger the growth in the number of securities accounts over 100%, up to 500,000.

In 2020, BIVA incorporated more than 130 international securities into its "International Securities System", including ETFs from some of the world's leading fund managers, such as Blackrock, Vanguard, Amundi, PIMCO, HSBC and Proshares.

This initiative allows Mexican institutional and retail investors to access securities from around the world directly.

In relation to ESG issues, it originated the first Gender Social Bond in Mexico's history, and launched the FTSE4Good BIVA index, which led it to be recognised by the United Nations as a "Sustainable Stock Exchange".

Media Contact:

Rebeca Toledo (The Paloma Project),

Tel. +52 1 55 3939 0912

website: www.biva.mx

Email: rti@thepalomaproject.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390923/Maria_Ariza_CEO_BIVA.jpg