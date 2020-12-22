 

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG acquires 'smarticular' publishing house and sustainability platform

Bastei Lübbe AG acquires 'smarticular' publishing house and sustainability platform

Bastei Lübbe AG acquires "smarticular" publishing house and sustainability platform

  • Expansion of core business with innovative publishing and community model
  • Perfect complement to the existing portfolio of non-fiction and guidebooks
  • Further development and expansion of offerings on societally relevant topics

Cologne, 22.12.2020. The Cologne-based trade publisher Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), one of the leading German-language publishers, announces the complete acquisition of Business Hub Berlin UG. Founded and based in Berlin, the company operates the publishing house "smarticular" as well as the sustainability platforms www.smarticular.net and www.kostbarenatur.net as part of an innovative publishing model.

With its publications, smarticular and its 10-person team support a shift in society away from mass consumption and a throwaway society and promote the conscious use of resources and mindfulness towards the environment. The topics and contents of the books are inspired by the communication with the organically grown community of the platforms and thus guarantee a lively discussion with the community members as well as an enrichment of the variety of topics. With this integrated business model, "smarticular" is extremely successful and reaches approximately 3 million people per month. Both companies expect significant synergy effects from the joint expansion of the guidebook programs. Bastei Lübbe is also expanding its range and expertise in the area of sustainability with the acquisition.

"We are delighted to be able to add such a successful company to our publishing family. We see the core topic of 'sustainable living' as an important enrichment and contemporary expansion of our portfolio. The close connection between online and print clearly represents an innovative further development of the classic publishing model for us," says Joachim Herbst, Spokesman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG, explaining the acquisition.

