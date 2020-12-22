DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Bastei Lübbe AG acquires publisher smarticular with sustainability platforms 22-Dec-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, 22.12.2020. Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) has signed an agreement to fully acquire Business Hub Berlin UG: The company operates the imprint and publisher smarticular as well as the sustainability platforms www.smarticular.net and www.kostbarenatur.net as part of an innovative publishing model. The transaction is to be completed in January 2021 with economic effect as of 01.01.2021. With the acquisition, Bastei Lübbe AG expands and complements its content on the topic of sustainability. It further complements the business model of a classic publisher with socially relevant, customer-centric content of high integrity by building on the feedback and resonance of an organically grown community. Due to the joint expansion of the guidebook program, the two companies expect significant synergy effects. A significant portion of the purchase price is dependent on the future earnings of the acquired business over the next four years. The Executive Board expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on the Group's earnings already in the 2021 / 2022 financial year. Based on the current figures, earnings per share (EPS) would increase by around 20% as a result of the acquisition and possible synergy effects. A similar effect is expected for subsequent years.



