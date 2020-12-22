 

DGAP-Adhoc Bastei Lübbe AG acquires publisher smarticular with sustainability platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 18:05  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Bastei Lübbe AG acquires publisher smarticular with sustainability platforms

22-Dec-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe AG acquires publisher smarticular with sustainability platforms

 

Cologne, 22.12.2020. Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) has signed an agreement to fully acquire Business Hub Berlin UG: The company operates the imprint and publisher smarticular as well as the sustainability platforms www.smarticular.net and www.kostbarenatur.net as part of an innovative publishing model. The transaction is to be completed in January 2021 with economic effect as of 01.01.2021. With the acquisition, Bastei Lübbe AG expands and complements its content on the topic of sustainability. It further complements the business model of a classic publisher with socially relevant, customer-centric content of high integrity by building on the feedback and resonance of an organically grown community. Due to the joint expansion of the guidebook program, the two companies expect significant synergy effects. A significant portion of the purchase price is dependent on the future earnings of the acquired business over the next four years. The Executive Board expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on the Group's earnings already in the 2021 / 2022 financial year. Based on the current figures, earnings per share (EPS) would increase by around 20% as a result of the acquisition and possible synergy effects. A similar effect is expected for subsequent years.

Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:
Barbara Fischer
Head of Press and Public Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)221 8200 2850
E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de

22-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
WKN: A1X3YY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1157002

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1157002  22-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157002&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBastei Luebbe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bastei Lübbe AG - zurück in eine bessere Zukunft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Bastei Lübbe AG acquires publisher smarticular with sustainability platforms DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Bastei Lübbe AG acquires publisher smarticular with sustainability platforms 22-Dec-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies schließt den ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem ...
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of ...
DGAP-News: GESCO AG closes mobility technology segment, undertakes largest portfolio adjustment in company ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc Medienmitteilung Frank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group
DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE AIXTRON bestellt Finanzvorstand (CFO) / Dr. Christian Danninger zum 1. Juli 2021 oder ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:13 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG erwirbt Verlag und Nachhaltigkeitsplattform 'smarticular' (deutsch)
18:13 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG erwirbt Verlag und Nachhaltigkeitsplattform 'smarticular'
18:13 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG acquires 'smarticular' publishing house and sustainability platform
18:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG erwirbt Verlag smarticular mit Nachhaltigkeitsplattformen (deutsch)
18:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG erwirbt Verlag smarticular mit Nachhaltigkeitsplattformen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
634
Bastei Lübbe AG - zurück in eine bessere Zukunft