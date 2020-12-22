 

GoodRx Celebrated for Culture and Leadership With Four Comparably Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 18:00  |  27   |   |   

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading source for healthcare savings, today announced recognition from workplace culture site Comparably for its company culture and leadership. GoodRx was selected out of 60,000 companies across the U.S. and won across all four of this quarter’s categories including Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women, Best Companies for Diversity, and Best CEOs.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

“Our company is all about helping people stay healthy. That’s why it is a priority to keep our workplace healthy and positive — especially given the challenges of 2020,” said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. “The common denominator at GoodRx is that we all rally around our mission to make healthcare easy and affordable for everyone. These honors are a testament to an inclusive culture that inspires our team to drive real change for all Americans.”

“The best workplaces of 2020 have strong leaders that value the well-being of their employees as much as the growth of their business, despite the challenges of 2020,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “GoodRx’s placement on all four of our lists this year is a testament to Doug and Trevor’s mission-driven leadership, and prioritization of transparency, diversity, and inclusion in their culture.”

This isn’t the first time GoodRx has been recognized for its outstanding company culture. GoodRx was named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of Best Workplaces in 2020 and Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual ranking of Best Places to Work in Los Angeles the past two years. Beyond an exemplary workplace culture, GoodRx has also been acknowledged for its social impact and innovation in combating the high cost of healthcare in the U.S. GoodRx was honored as dot.LA’s Startup of the Year for 2020 and has been twice-named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

GoodRx is hiring for positions in Santa Monica and San Francisco. If you are passionate about healthcare and interested in joining the team, visit GoodRx.com/jobs to learn more about current openings.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail-order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years. For more information, visit www.GoodRx.com.

GoodRx Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GoodRx Celebrated for Culture and Leadership With Four Comparably Awards GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading source for healthcare savings, today announced recognition from workplace culture site Comparably for its company culture and leadership. GoodRx was selected out of 60,000 companies across the U.S. and won …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Investors
21.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
21.12.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors
21.12.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.12.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.12.20
Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. – GDRX
19.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors
19.12.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.12.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.