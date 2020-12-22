GoodRx Celebrated for Culture and Leadership With Four Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

“Our company is all about helping people stay healthy. That’s why it is a priority to keep our workplace healthy and positive — especially given the challenges of 2020,” said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. “The common denominator at GoodRx is that we all rally around our mission to make healthcare easy and affordable for everyone. These honors are a testament to an inclusive culture that inspires our team to drive real change for all Americans.”

“The best workplaces of 2020 have strong leaders that value the well-being of their employees as much as the growth of their business, despite the challenges of 2020,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “GoodRx’s placement on all four of our lists this year is a testament to Doug and Trevor’s mission-driven leadership, and prioritization of transparency, diversity, and inclusion in their culture.”

This isn’t the first time GoodRx has been recognized for its outstanding company culture. GoodRx was named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of Best Workplaces in 2020 and Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual ranking of Best Places to Work in Los Angeles the past two years. Beyond an exemplary workplace culture, GoodRx has also been acknowledged for its social impact and innovation in combating the high cost of healthcare in the U.S. GoodRx was honored as dot.LA’s Startup of the Year for 2020 and has been twice-named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

GoodRx is hiring for positions in Santa Monica and San Francisco. If you are passionate about healthcare and interested in joining the team, visit GoodRx.com/jobs to learn more about current openings.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail-order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years. For more information, visit www.GoodRx.com.

