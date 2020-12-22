INCAP’S SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN THE YEAR 2021

financial statements release for the year 2020 on Wednesday, 24 February 2021

annual report for 2020 during week 13/2021 (week commencing on 29 March 2021)

business review for January-March 2021 on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

half-year report for January-June 2021 on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

business review for January-September 2021 on Wednesday, 27 October 2021.





The annual report includes the report of the Board of the Directors, the financial statements of the Group and the parent company as well as the auditor’s report for the financial period 1 January–December 31, 2020. At the same time, the company will also publish the report on Corporate Governance as well as the report on remuneration.



Incap’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 in Helsinki. A shareholder has the right to have a matter falling within the competence of the General Meeting under the Limited Liability Companies Act addressed by the General Meeting, and the related request shall be sent by 30 January 2021 to the address Incap Corporation/Board of Directors, Bulevardi 21, FI-00180 Helsinki, Finland or by e-mail to communications@incapcorp.com.

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.