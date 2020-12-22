 

Incap Corporation INCAP’S SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN THE YEAR 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 18:15  |  28   |   |   

Incap Corporation                  
Financial calendar                  22 December 2020 at 7.15 p.m. (EET)

INCAP’S SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN THE YEAR 2021

 Incap Corporation will publish in the year 2021 the following financial reports:

  • financial statements release for the year 2020 on Wednesday, 24 February 2021
  • annual report for 2020 during week 13/2021 (week commencing on 29 March 2021)
  • business review for January-March 2021 on Tuesday, 27 April 2021
  • half-year report for January-June 2021 on Wednesday, 28 July 2021
  • business review for January-September 2021 on Wednesday, 27 October 2021.

The annual report includes the report of the Board of the Directors, the financial statements of the Group and the parent company as well as the auditor’s report for the financial period 1 January–December 31, 2020. At the same time, the company will also publish the report on Corporate Governance as well as the report on remuneration.

Incap’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 in Helsinki. A shareholder has the right to have a matter falling within the competence of the General Meeting under the Limited Liability Companies Act addressed by the General Meeting, and the related request shall be sent by 30 January 2021 to the address Incap Corporation/Board of Directors, Bulevardi 21, FI-00180 Helsinki, Finland or by e-mail to communications@incapcorp.com.

All financial information will be published in Finnish and in English. The releases will also be available online at Incap Corporation’s website www.incapcorp.com.


INCAP CORPORATION


Further information:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798


DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com


INCAP IN BRIEF

 Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


Incap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incap Corporation INCAP’S SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN THE YEAR 2021 Incap Corporation                   Financial calendar                  22 December 2020 at 7.15 p.m. (EET) INCAP’S SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN THE YEAR 2021Incap Corporation will publish in the year 2021 the following financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Incap Corporation: Incap UK named most innovative electronics producer in Europe
30.11.20
Incap Corporation: Manager’s Transactions
25.11.20
Incap Corporation: Incap Group’s Business Review for January–September 2020: Back on track with good growth and profitability
23.11.20
Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a Change in Holdings (Nordea Bank Abp)
23.11.20
Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act on a change in holdings (Oy Etra Invest Ab)