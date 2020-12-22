 

DGAP-DD publity AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2020 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TO-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
publity AG

b) LEI
967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A254RV3

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
970.00 EUR 44941070.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
970.0000 EUR 44941070.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.publity.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64108  22.12.2020 

