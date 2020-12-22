 

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 18:20  |  86   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

22.12.2020 / 18:20

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

Nordea Bank Abp has on 22 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 21 December 2020.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B) 		Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.97% 0.04% 5.01%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% 0.04% 5.05%
 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
