 

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Closing of Public Offering of $25 Million of 7.75% Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 18:27  |  78   |   |   

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today closed on the sale of $25 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.75% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2025 (“Notes”). The gross proceeds of the offering to Sachem Capital Corp. are $24.75 million and the net proceeds, after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions, are approximately $23.95 million. The Notes are a further issuance of, rank equally in right of payment with and form a single series for all purposes under the indenture governing the Notes with the $28.36 million aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Notes due 2025 that the company issued in September 2020 and October 2020 (collectively referred to as the “2025 Notes”). The Notes have been approved for listing on the NYSE American and will trade under the symbol “SCCC,” the same trading symbol for the other 2025 Notes, starting today.

Sachem Capital Corp. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $3.75 million aggregate principal amount of Notes to cover over-allotments, if any. The over-allotment option expires January 17, 2021.

The Notes and 2025 Notes rank pari passu with the company’s other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, whether currently outstanding or issued in the future. Including the Notes, Sachem currently has an aggregate of approximately $111.3 million unsubordinated, unsecured notes outstanding.

The Notes will mature on September 30, 2025, and may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at any time, or from time to time, at the company’s option on or after September 4, 2022. Interest on the Notes will accrue at the annual rate of 7.75% and will be payable quarterly, in arrears, on each March 30, June 30, September 30 and December 30 that the Notes are outstanding, beginning March 30, 2021.

Sachem plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for working capital and general corporate purposes, i.e., primarily to fund new real estate loans secured by first mortgage liens. Sachem may also use the net proceeds to acquire other real estate finance companies or existing mortgage loan portfolios, although no such transactions are pending at this time.

The Notes have a private rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Closing of Public Offering of $25 Million of 7.75% Notes Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today closed on the sale of $25 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.75% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2025 (“Notes”). The gross proceeds of the offering to Sachem Capital Corp. are $24.75 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity