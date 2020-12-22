 

CAG International Announces Strategic Alliance with Intrepid by VitalSource

Zug, Switzerland, -December 21, 2020 - CAG International AG, a company traded on the Vienna Direct MTF (Ticker Symbol CAG:AV) ("CAG International" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Washington based company Intrepid by VitalSource ("Intrepid") a digital learning experience company.

The two companies intend to combine key competencies and strategies to boost revenues and expand their market presence. Under the Agreement, CAG will provide its expertise in "carve outsourcing", the Company's proprietary protocol of taking over the entire corporate training function of a client on an outsource basis in exchange for a multi-year contractual relationship. Intrepid will provide its extensive experience, large staff, know-how and collaborative learning platform that empowers organizations to solve high-stakes business challenges through engaging and applied learning at scale. The two companies will be positioned to offer clients a vertically integrated comprehensive training solution that also removes the burden of implementation from the client's human resources department. The solution suite is streamlined, cost effective and time saving for clients.

Hans Amell, Founder and Chairman of CAG, "We are delighted to once again be work with our old and dear friends at Intrepid. Their technology, team, capability and understanding of the needs of their customers is second to none. They are a tremendous addition to the total ecosystem we are creating, and we look forward to many wonderful opportunities with them in the near term and long into the future."

About Intrepid by VitalSource
Intrepid's 20 years of digital learning experience and over 65 awards has taught it that the journey doesn't always follow a straight path - and that's a good thing. But we never lose sight of our true north: innovating digital learning to drive business results.

VitalSource Technologies LLC has a 20-plus-year history of powering digital learning globally. Last year, over 15 million learners from 241 countries and territories used VitalSource(R)'s Bookshelf, Intrepid, and Acrobatiq platforms.

