 

Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Louisiana

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Louisiana in Carencro.

Amazon's new one million square-foot site in Carencro, Louisiana (Photo: Business Wire)

The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on the first day on the job for employees. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon is committed to the long-term development of its employees. The company’s employees have access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where Amazon will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in a range of fields, including game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.

Key Quotes

Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon
 “We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Louisiana. We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we expand our footprint in Louisiana. Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers and we look forward to creating over 500 new, full-time jobs for the local community, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

