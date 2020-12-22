 

LEADING ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Sona Nanotech Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – SNANF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Sona Nanotech Inc. (OTC: SNANF) between July 2, 2020 and November 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 16, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Sona investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Sona class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1994.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it was unreasonable for Sona to represent that it could receive results from field studies of its COVID-19 antigen test within a month; (2) Sona’s positive statements about its COVID-19 antigen test were unfounded as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would deprioritize emergency use authorization approval of Sona’s antigen test finding it did not meet “the public health need” criterion; (3) it was unreasonable for Sona to believe that data gathered over such a short period of time would be sufficient for approval of its antigen test by either the FDA or Health Canada; (4) Sona would have to withdraw its submission for Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its COVID-19 antigen test as it lacked sufficient clinical data to support approval; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1994.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



