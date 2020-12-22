Eos Energy Secures Contract to provide Safe, Sustainable Storage to California Hospital

“We are proud to collaborate with Charge Bliss to provide safe and reliable storage for a hospital micro grid application,” said Dr. Balki Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos. “Our Znyth battery technology is optimized for long duration storage, which is experiencing tremendous growth and rapid adoption. We hope this installation can serve as a model for other facilities with similar energy needs.”

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading manufacturer of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it has a firm order from Charge Bliss, Inc. (“CBI”), a renewable energy microgrid developer/builder, to provide a critical care hospital with 2 MW of energy storage using its Znyth battery. The deal is valued at $2 million.

Eos will provide this groundbreaking project with up to 2 MW of continuous power delivery upon installation, which is scheduled to take place in the second quarter of 2021. The project agreement comes after Eos recently announced that it increased its projected pipeline by 30 percent in a 30-day period, as a result of increased demand for long duration storage (>4 hours of discharge).

“Our microgrid systems are engineered to supply clean energy while reducing peak demand,” said Jon Harding, Chief Operating Officer of CBI. “Together with Eos we believe we can mitigate the risk of a power supply disruption at a facility that is absolutely critical to the community it serves. Eos is an exceptional partner and has helped us craft a cost-effective, technically superior solution for this exciting project.”

CBI is engineering the first microgrid to be interconnected with the essential power supply of a California hospital, which is designed to support continuous facility operations including during grid outages. This project is funded, in part, through a more than $8 million grant from the California Energy Commission.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.