 

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful settlement, listing and trading of 4,435,000 new ordinary shares and a change in shareholder structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 19:05  |  30   |   |   

22 December 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Referring to the Company's press release dated 11 December 2020, EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") announces the successful settlement, listing and trading of 4,435,000 new ordinary shares against payment of the subscription price.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 14,409,022 ordinary shares, of which all are duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. As a result, unissued (authorized) shares comprise of 6’590’978 ordinary shares without par value and 1,000,000 series A non-voting preferred shares without par value.

As a result of the transaction, the shareholder structure and free float of EPH has changed. The Company could successfully attract additional investors resulting in free float of shareholders holding below 10% of shares in issue increasing to above 20%. For up to date information, please refer to the homepage of SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: https://www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market-participants/ ...

Valartis Group, who is the external asset manager and investment advisor of the Company, supports the Company by acquiring 4.9% of total issued shares. Valartis Group will thus be involved in the further growth and success of EPH and will continue to accompany future real estate projects, transactions and management.

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Stock Exchange which holds an extensive property portfolio with a total value of around USD 1.3 billion. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stabilise values and cash flows, the company currently invests exclusively in Western Europe. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Attachment


EPH European Property Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful settlement, listing and trading of 4,435,000 new ordinary shares and a change in shareholder structure 22 December 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI Referring to the Company's press release dated 11 December 2020, EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") announces the successful settlement, listing and trading of 4,435,000 new ordinary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces the successful allocation of 4,435,000 new ordinary shares
25.11.20
EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) - Third Quarter 2020 Financial Update
25.11.20
Korrigenda: EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces plans to issue and offer up to 4,500,000 new ordinary shares for USD 36.82 per share
23.11.20
EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces plans to issue and offer up to 4,500,000 new ordinary shares