Announcement | MCH Group | Participation of the cantons of Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft

Canton Basel-Stadt acquiring the shares of Canton Basel-Landschaft

Canton Basel-Stadt is acquiring the shares of Canton Basel-Landschaft in MCH Group Ltd. Following the announcement of its withdrawal in spring 2020, Canton Basel-Landschaft has now, as agreed, tendered the 471,250 shares it has held to date to its partner canton, which has accepted the offer.

With the acquisition of Canton Basel-Landschaft’s stake, Canton Basel-Stadt now holds 4,492,447 shares in MCH Group Ltd., corresponding to a 30.21% stake. The public-sector entities with shares in MCH Group Ltd. – Canton Basel-Stadt and the Canton and City of Zurich – together have an overall stake of 33.34%.