 

EQS-Adhoc Liwet Holding AG has obtained a block on the registration of the capital increase - Swiss Steel Holding is exercising the appropriate legal remedies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 19:40  |  48   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Liwet Holding AG has obtained a block on the registration of the capital increase - Swiss Steel Holding is exercising the appropriate legal remedies

22-Dec-2020 / 19:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Lucerne, December 22, 2020 - As already announced, at today's Extraordinary General Meeting the shareholders of Swiss Steel Holding AG approved the proposal of the Board of Directors with 66.85% of the votes represented to increase the share capital from currently CHF 304,249,999.95 by CHF 154,578,620.70 to CHF 458,828,620.65 through the issuance of 1,030,524,138 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.15 each. The capital increase is expected to be completed in the second half of January 2021.

Following today's Extraordinary General Meeting, Swiss Steel Holding was informed that Liwet Holding AG has obtained a block on the registration of the capital increase from the Commercial Register Office of the Canton of Lucerne. The blocking of the Commercial Register is granted upon unilateral application. The application does not have to be substantiated and there is no substantive examination by the Commercial Register. Liwet Holding AG now has a period of 10 days to apply to the competent court for a justified precautionary measure. Liwet Holding AG's action lacks any basis and is contrary to the interests of Swiss Steel Holding AG and its other shareholders and employees. Swiss Steel Holding AG stands by the capital increase and will defend itself with all appropriate legal remedies against the irresponsible actions of Liwet Holding AG and its representatives.

Seite 1 von 5
Swiss Steel Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Liwet Holding AG has obtained a block on the registration of the capital increase - Swiss Steel Holding is exercising the appropriate legal remedies EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Liwet Holding AG has obtained a block on the registration of the capital increase - Swiss Steel Holding is exercising the appropriate legal remedies 22-Dec-2020 / 19:40 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies schließt den ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem ...
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of ...
DGAP-News: GESCO AG closes mobility technology segment, undertakes largest portfolio adjustment in company ...
DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE AIXTRON bestellt Finanzvorstand (CFO) / Dr. Christian Danninger zum 1. Juli 2021 oder ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-News: Kalamazoo Resources Limited: Auf dem Goldprojekt South Muckleford wurde ein ausgedehntes epizonales ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:40 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Liwet Holding AG hat eine Sperre für die Eintragung der Kapitalerhöhung erwirkt - Swiss Steel Holding wehrt sich mit allen Mitteln (deutsch)
19:40 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Liwet Holding AG hat eine Sperre für die Eintragung der Kapitalerhöhung erwirkt - Swiss Steel Holding wehrt sich mit allen Mitteln
12:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MedienmitteilungDie Aktionäre der Swiss Steel Holding AG stimmen Kapitalerhöhung zu (deutsch)
12:06 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung Die Aktionäre der Swiss Steel Holding AG stimmen Kapitalerhöhung zu
12:06 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG shareholders approve capital increase
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MedienmitteilungSwiss Steel Holding AG gibt die Details ihrer geplanten Kapitalerhöhung mittels Bezugsrechtsangebot bekannt (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt die Details ihrer geplanten Kapitalerhöhung mittels Bezugsrechtsangebot bekannt
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of a rights offering
21.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc MedienmitteilungFrank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group (deutsch)
21.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc Medienmitteilung Frank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.20
15
Schmolz+Bickenbach - ein schweizer Stahlwert erwacht