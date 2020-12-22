 

DGAP-News Abivax's Covid-19 Phase 2b/3 miR-AGE trial with ABX464 declared Research National Priority by the French government's Clinical Trial Council

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 19:30  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Study
Abivax's Covid-19 Phase 2b/3 miR-AGE trial with ABX464 declared Research National Priority by the French government's Clinical Trial Council

22.12.2020 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax's Covid-19 Phase 2b/3 miR-AGE trial with ABX464 declared Research National Priority by the French government's Clinical Trial Council

  • Research National Priority has priority for patient enrollment in clinical trials for an accelerated review and approval process with the French regulatory authorities
  • Effective Covid-19 treatments very much needed because optimal vaccination coverage of millions of individuals and public acceptance will take time
  • ABX464 mechanism of action not expected to be impacted by viral mutations
  • Pivotal phase 2b/3 Covid-19 trial results expected in Q2 2021 and ABX464 manufacturing scale-up is ongoing to meet potential demand from commercialization in 2021

PARIS, December 22, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company's ongoing ABX464 phase 2b/3 trial in high-risk Covid-19 patients (miR-AGE) has been declared a "Research National Priority" by the French government steering committee for therapeutic clinical trials and other research (CAPNET). This committee, advised by the REACTing Scientific Council, has been created by the French government to identify the most promising and impactful Covid-19 clinical trials in order to help investigators focus their patient recruitment and to foster the swift availability of high-level study results. Clinical trials declared Research National Priority and their sponsors have access to an accelerated regulatory review and approval process conducted by the French regulatory authorities (ANSM) and the French Ethics committee (CPP). The Research National Priority designation also incentivizes clinical investigators to prioritize enrollment of their patients in these clinical trials and may provide institutional financing of these clinical studies.

Seite 1 von 4
Abivax Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Abivax's Covid-19 Phase 2b/3 miR-AGE trial with ABX464 declared Research National Priority by the French government's Clinical Trial Council DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Study Abivax's Covid-19 Phase 2b/3 miR-AGE trial with ABX464 declared Research National Priority by the French government's Clinical Trial Council 22.12.2020 / 19:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies schließt den ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem ...
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of ...
DGAP-News: GESCO AG closes mobility technology segment, undertakes largest portfolio adjustment in company ...
DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE AIXTRON bestellt Finanzvorstand (CFO) / Dr. Christian Danninger zum 1. Juli 2021 oder ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-News: Kalamazoo Resources Limited: Auf dem Goldprojekt South Muckleford wurde ein ausgedehntes epizonales ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Abivax' Covid-19-Phase-2b/3-miR-AGE-Studie mit ABX464 von der französischen Regierung zum Forschungsprojekt nationaler Priorität erklärt (deutsch)
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Abivax' Covid-19-Phase-2b/3-miR-AGE-Studie mit ABX464 von der französischen Regierung zum Forschungsprojekt nationaler Priorität erklärt
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Abivax präsentiert auf der 39. J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference mit Ausblick auf wichtige, klinische Meilensteine (deutsch)
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Abivax präsentiert auf der 39. J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference mit Ausblick auf wichtige, klinische Meilensteine
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Abivax to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference ahead of major clinical milestones
09.12.20
DGAP-News: Abivax definiert klinische, regulatorische und produktionstechnische Rahmenbedingungen für das Phase-3-Programm mit ABX464 sowie für eine mögliche Kommerzialisierung 2021 (deutsch)
09.12.20
DGAP-News: Abivax definiert klinische, regulatorische und produktionstechnische Rahmenbedingungen für das Phase-3-Programm mit ABX464 sowie für eine mögliche Kommerzialisierung 2021
09.12.20
DGAP-News: Abivax establishes clinical, regulatory and manufacturing framework for ABX464 phase 3 program and potential commercialization in 2021
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Abivax Finanzkalender 2021 (deutsch)
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Abivax Finanzkalender 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
159
Abivax - Durchbruch bei HIV?