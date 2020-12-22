Abivax's Covid-19 Phase 2b/3 miR-AGE trial with ABX464 declared Research National Priority by the French government's Clinical Trial Council

Research National Priority has priority for patient enrollment in clinical trials for an accelerated review and approval process with the French regulatory authorities

Effective Covid-19 treatments very much needed because optimal vaccination coverage of millions of individuals and public acceptance will take time

ABX464 mechanism of action not expected to be impacted by viral mutations

Pivotal phase 2b/3 Covid-19 trial results expected in Q2 2021 and ABX464 manufacturing scale-up is ongoing to meet potential demand from commercialization in 2021

PARIS, December 22, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company's ongoing ABX464 phase 2b/3 trial in high-risk Covid-19 patients (miR-AGE) has been declared a "Research National Priority" by the French government steering committee for therapeutic clinical trials and other research (CAPNET). This committee, advised by the REACTing Scientific Council, has been created by the French government to identify the most promising and impactful Covid-19 clinical trials in order to help investigators focus their patient recruitment and to foster the swift availability of high-level study results. Clinical trials declared Research National Priority and their sponsors have access to an accelerated regulatory review and approval process conducted by the French regulatory authorities (ANSM) and the French Ethics committee (CPP). The Research National Priority designation also incentivizes clinical investigators to prioritize enrollment of their patients in these clinical trials and may provide institutional financing of these clinical studies.