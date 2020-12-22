Results of the Shareholders Meeting

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Ventures: PRO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 22, 2020. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Loïc Bureau, Roger Bureau, Robert Gagnon and Serge M. Racine. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation and approved the continuation of the 10% rolling stock option plan.



At the meeting of the Board of Directors following the shareholders' meeting, the Board appointed Loïc Bureau as Chairman of the Board, Robert Gagnon as President and Chief Executive Officer, Serge M. Racine as Corporate Secretary and Jacques Levesque as Chief Financial Officer. As permitted pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has also approved the grant to directors and officers of 9,000,000 options to acquire as much common shares at a price of 5 cents each during a period of five years. No option had been granted since August 2016.