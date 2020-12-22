Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Home Care Business in Ohio
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50 ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”), dated December 22, 2020, to acquire a home care services company (“the Target”) located in Ohio. The Target reported unaudited revenues of approximately $2 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $260,000 for the 2019 calendar year. All amounts are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise specified.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition is to be made for total consideration of $1,100,000 of which approximately $815,000 is payable with cash on closing, approximately $60,000 of client deposits are assumed and $225,000 is by way of a promissory note repayable over a two-year period bearing interest of 2% per annum. The promissory note will be secured by a corporate guarantee by Nova Leap Health Corp. and is subordinated to Nova Leap’s primary commercial lender.
The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, is at arm’s length and there are no finder fees to be paid.
“We’re pleased to continue with our expansion in Ohio after first entering the market this past April,” said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. “It’s a cause for celebration each time we are able to welcome wonderful people to our organization. Happy holidays.”
About Nova Leap
Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50 in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 7 different U.S. states within the New England and South- Central regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.
NON-GAAP MEASURES:
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net income (loss), before acquisition and transaction costs, government grant income, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation), foreign exchange gains/losses, interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.
0 Kommentare