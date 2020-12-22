Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Home Care Business in Ohio

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES



HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50 ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”), dated December 22, 2020, to acquire a home care services company (“the Target”) located in Ohio. The Target reported unaudited revenues of approximately $2 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $260,000 for the 2019 calendar year. All amounts are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise specified.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition is to be made for total consideration of $1,100,000 of which approximately $815,000 is payable with cash on closing, approximately $60,000 of client deposits are assumed and $225,000 is by way of a promissory note repayable over a two-year period bearing interest of 2% per annum. The promissory note will be secured by a corporate guarantee by Nova Leap Health Corp. and is subordinated to Nova Leap’s primary commercial lender.