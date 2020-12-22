Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI TV Sign Primary Sponsorship Deal With Chip Ganassi Racing For New Extreme E Racing Series

Extreme E is an FIA-sanctioned international off-road racing series that uses spec electric SUVs to race in remote parts of the world, such as the Amazon rainforest or the Arctic to highlight climate change challenges faced by different ecosystems, whilst showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme conditions.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. ( SEGI ) is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year primary partnership agreement with the legendary motorsport championship racing team, Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR). This partnership gives SEGI.TV access to a global audience as the premier sponsor for the CGR Extreme E race team .

Chip Ganassi is a fixture in the auto racing industry for more than 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative team owners in the world. Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI.TV will leverage the world-wide recognition of the CGR Race Team and its presence in this highly anticipated race series.

FOX Sports will broadcast Extreme E in North America, and the series will be broadcast worldwide by: BBC (UK), Discovery (Europe), FOX Sports (United States, Canada and the Caribbean), FOX Sports Asia (Southeast Asia), FOX Sports Australia, Mediaset (Italy), Sony India (Indian subcontinent), TVNZ (New Zealand), RTM (Malaysia), Dubai Sports (Middle East), RDS (Canada), China Sports Zhibo.tv (China), RTL 7 (The Netherlands), ORF (Austria), ESPN (Latin America), ESPN Africa and StarTimes (Africa), Saran Media Group (Turkey), Arena Sport TV (Balkans) and BTRC (Belarus). All marketing materials, team uniforms, interviews, live content, exclusive content and the highly visible vehicle livery will showcase SEGI.TV in every broadcast, social media post and television coverage during the season and beyond. This exposure gives SEGI.TV the platform to reach a wide audience, attract domestic and international viewers as we engage and tell our stories.

“I am very happy to bring a partner to our team like Sycamore Entertainment,” said Team Owner, Chip Ganassi. “They are really trying to be innovative with their new streaming service content and I love that about them. I think that fits well with what we are trying to do with Extreme E. Innovation is one of our core values and when you are innovative I think you become relevant. As a team owner, I need to stay relevant in the industry, but also relevant in the social landscape. That is what I think Sycamore Entertainment, Extreme E and Chip Ganassi Racing all have in common and I couldn’t be happier about this new relationship.”