Bullion Gold Announces Closing of Its Oversubscribed Offering and Update on Reactivation

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGH.H) (“ Bullion Gold ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the " Offering "), pursuant to which it issued 7,052,881 common share units (the “ Units ”) and 5,000,000 flow-through shares (the “ FT Shares ”) of the Corporation at a price of $0.085 per Unit and $0.10 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,099,495.

Each Unit consist of one common share, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole, a “Warrant”) with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Corporation for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement, at a purchase price of $0.15 per common share.

Jonathan Hamel, President and CEO of Bullion stated, "We are very pleased with the strong interest in our financings. We look forward to completing the acquisition of Lake Turgeon project, following which we intend to relist on the TSXV. In the interim, we will continue to actively seek additional projects to develop a unique and very prospective portfolio of exploration properties in some of the most well-known mining camps in Quebec. Bullion is now well capitalized to pursue our reactivation plan and we look forward to beginning our exploration program in the new year."

All securities issued in respect of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day ending April 19, 2021. The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Turgeon Lake Project

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that the Corporation has filed for review and comment with TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report in connection with its proposed purchase (the "Acquisition") of the Turgeon Lake project (the "Lake Turgeon Project"), entitled: "NI 43-101 Technical report on the Turgeon Lake Project Abitibi, Northwestern Quebec, Quebec " with an effective date of December 14, 2020 (the "Technical Report"). The Lake Turgeon Project is located 95 km north of the Rouyn-Noranda mining district, Quebec, Canada.