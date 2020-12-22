 

Bullion Gold Announces Closing of Its Oversubscribed Offering and Update on Reactivation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 20:13  |  84   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGH.H) (“Bullion Gold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it issued 7,052,881 common share units (the “Units”) and 5,000,000 flow-through shares (the “FT Shares”) of the Corporation at a price of $0.085 per Unit and $0.10 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,099,495.

Each Unit consist of one common share, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole, a “Warrant”) with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Corporation for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement, at a purchase price of $0.15 per common share.

Jonathan Hamel, President and CEO of Bullion stated, "We are very pleased with the strong interest in our financings. We look forward to completing the acquisition of Lake Turgeon project, following which we intend to relist on the TSXV. In the interim, we will continue to actively seek additional projects to develop a unique and very prospective portfolio of exploration properties in some of the most well-known mining camps in Quebec. Bullion is now well capitalized to pursue our reactivation plan and we look forward to beginning our exploration program in the new year."

All securities issued in respect of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day ending April 19, 2021. The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Turgeon Lake Project

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that the Corporation has filed for review and comment with TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report in connection with its proposed purchase (the "Acquisition") of the Turgeon Lake project (the "Lake Turgeon Project"), entitled: "NI 43-101 Technical report on the Turgeon Lake Project Abitibi, Northwestern Quebec, Quebec " with an effective date of December 14, 2020 (the "Technical Report"). The Lake Turgeon Project is located 95 km north of the Rouyn-Noranda mining district, Quebec, Canada.

Seite 1 von 3
Bullion Gold Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bullion Gold Announces Closing of Its Oversubscribed Offering and Update on Reactivation NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREINMONTRÉAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGH.H) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
ARIA Cybersecurity Extends Free Cybersecurity Solution to Stop On-going Attacks Affecting Users of ...
Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
1
Gold Bull Resources grosses Potenzial durch Newmont Projekt Sandmann