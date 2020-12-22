Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM:CYTH) (NasdaqCM:CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a cyclodextrin platform for the treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases, including their lead candidate (Trappsol Cyclo) in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 375,000 shares of common stock at $4.99 per share pursuant to the exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option in connection with its public offering that initially closed on December 11, 2020, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $1,871,250 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to $14,375,000.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-249136 and 333-251218), as amended, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Cyclo Therapeutics:

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and Alzheimer’s Disease. The company’s Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793 and NCT03893071). The company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol Cyclo intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005635/en/