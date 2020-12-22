Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel

“We are thrilled to be opening our new Barstool Sportsbook,” said John Drake, Vice President and General Manager at Greektown Casino. “The new design showcases the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in an outstanding sports wagering experience that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.”

The new Barstool Sportsbook is located on the second floor of Greektown Casino adjacent to the table games area. It features a captivating entryway, sports viewing area and dining space, betting counter that features large odds boards, numerous sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations that will support thousands of sports wagering options for customers. Guests will enjoy a first class wagering experience in close proximity to dining and numerous televisions showcasing sports action from across the country and around the world. Guests will also be able to earn tier points and mycash using the Company’s myChoice loyalty program when wagering at the sportsbook.

“The passionate sports fans in Detroit and throughout Michigan have been excitedly awaiting the opening of our new Barstool Sportsbook,” said Mr. Drake. “We look forward to welcoming them when we reopen the casino tomorrow evening.”

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the myChoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

