 

5,000M Drilling Program To Start In Early January On Noyell Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 20:45  |  33   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp Inc. (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metal deposits in accessible areas is providing a corporate update of its recent and upcoming activities.

Opus One Gold Corp controls a large land package along the Casa-Berardi and Douay-Cameron Breaks, two major regional geological structures known to host mesothermal gold deposits. Three of our properties are located within this geological environment:

NOYELL

All pieces of the puzzle are now in place to start the 5,000m drilling program on Noyell property, next January. Permitting is completed. Road, water accesses and drill sites are identified and will be developed in early January. A drill rig is expected to be mobilized in the field on 12th of January 2021 with drilling starting soon after. Drilling should proceed for most of the winter months. This is a very important step for the company as those drill targets are considered to be extremely promising as a follow-up to the significant gold results obtained in March 2020, just before Covid-19 stopped all work. Eight holes will investigate the 2020 discovery area while 5 holes will test IP anomalies located from 0.5 to 3 km east of drill hole NO-20-02.

FECTEAU (Urban-Barry Windfall):

Our Fecteau property is strategically located in the very active Urban-Barry Windfall gold district with easy land access.

Over the last months, the company developed three priority areas based on till sampling program and prospecting. Three grids were cut over the new targets and IP geophysics was completed over all of them. Results are being analyzed. The company will develop drill targets that could be drilled during the summer of 2021.

OUTLOOK FOR THE NEXT QUARTER

Following a successful financing program completed last August 2020, Opus One Gold is well financed to complete the planned upcoming programs.

An exciting drilling program will be started on Noyell. The company is confident that a sizeable gold deposit could be outlined along the Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron deformation corridor on Noyell.

All field surveys completed on Fecteau over the past years are now leading us towards a new phase of exploration. We believe our recent IP survey results will generate excellent drill targets. This work should start as soon as next summer.

Mr. Louis Morin, CEO, states: " As we were aware of a significant increase in mining exploration activity, we were early to secure all our technical staff and drill contractor required for the upcoming projects, therefore we are now ready to resume our drill program, early next 2021. This is an exciting phase to the company as, based on past results and those obtained from last winter drill program, we know there is gold in the system, and we have a large land package in the Vezza-Casa Berardi area to explore. We think 2021 will be very exciting for Opus One Gold Corp."

Pierre O’Dowd, P. Geo, [Independent Consulting geologist] acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988


Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 826-1579

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea1761c9-053b-402d ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21a8a401-2185-499d ...


Opus One Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

5,000M Drilling Program To Start In Early January On Noyell Gold Project MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Opus One Gold Corp Inc. (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metal deposits in accessible areas is providing a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
ARIA Cybersecurity Extends Free Cybersecurity Solution to Stop On-going Attacks Affecting Users of ...
Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...